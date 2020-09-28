Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Adelson Invests $100m In Romney White House Bid
July 28, 2012
Attorney General Bill Barr has Some Explaining To Do
September 25, 2019
Text of the State of the Union Address
January 28, 2014
look folks, a White House that is so crooked…
July 17, 2005
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- What If the Election Brings Chaos Instead of Normalcy? 22 comments | posted on September 23, 2020
- Site Announcement, Change of Roles 25 comments | posted on September 22, 2020
- Senate Democrats Have Limited Options on SCOTUS Nomination 14 comments | posted on September 22, 2020
- Why the Texas GOP is Suing Its Own Governor 11 comments | posted on September 24, 2020
- Facebook Says Nazis Are Just More Engaging Than Liberals 13 comments | posted on September 26, 2020
- Bipartisanship Remains Elusive in the U.S. Senate 8 comments | posted on September 25, 2020
- Will Straying White Voters Drift Back to Trump Over SCOTUS? 1 comment | posted on September 21, 2020
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- Climate Change Won’t Be a Topic in First Presidential Debate 5 comments | posted on September 23, 2020
- Ginsburg’s Untimely Death Puts Us on the Brink of Civil War 2 comments | posted on September 19, 2020