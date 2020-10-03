About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Probabilistically the most likely scenario is one in which he recovers but somewhat slowly, and has lingering effects that prevent strenuous campaigning. Meanwhile Biden is continuingas normal. The contrast is unmistakable, and I think the campaign is over.
Thanks, another informative and thoughtful post. I just want to lay down a political marker in the hope that it in some small way helps avoid (or at least, reduce) a generalized freakout on the left if Trump’s polling numbers improve over the next couple of weeks. Because I think there’s a pretty good chance they do, for a couple of reasons: 1) Trump may well benefit from the general goodwill and sympathy of the American people when bad things happen (as he did in the immediate wake of the arrival of the pandemic in March); and, 2) Trump will… Read more »