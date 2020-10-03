Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Jerome, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

For this week’s cycle I have started on the old buildings. The large building to the rear is actually about 5 stories or so, much of it hidden by the slope. The shops and restaurant ahead of it have now been further defined. Also new is the telephone pole and wall at the curve in the road.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.