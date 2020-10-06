At this point, it’s not any particular story but a total news environment that’s killing Donald Trump and the Republican Party. The latest CNN poll has Biden winning the popular vote by sixteen points, which corroborates the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll from Sunday that had Biden winning by fourteen. Polls taken before Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 placed the lead in the 8-10 point range. There’s still almost a month to go before Election Day but more than four million people have already cast their votes.
Clearly, the bottom is falling out now, which is precisely what we wanted to see in 2012 and 2016, but it never happened. What we saw in those cases were modest shifts as the elections tilted on way or the other toward their final destination. This year is different. Voters over 65 have shifted dramatically against the president, and that’s deadly both because they usually prefer the Republican Party and because they’re typically the nation’s most reliable voters.
I believe we’ll see Trump holding residual strength in many battleground states for two reasons. First, that’s where he’s investing his dwindling resources. Second, where local communities are roughly split (within the 55-45 range) between the candidates, support for either of them remains socially acceptable. What I believe is happening is that supporters in strongly blue communities are just giving up on Trump in the face of the withering outrage they see in the neighbors. This means that Trump is dropping fastest in places where he’s already weak, like the cities and suburbs, and in blue states generally. Areas that were strongly for Trump are now learning to accept dissenters, but they come at a trickle at first, although that can change if they realize that the water is safe.
States that were already close, like Georgia and Texas, may tip Biden’s way now. But states with a low level of diversity, relatively small urban populations, and higher than average white/no degree profiles will see less movement. I expect Iowa to be sticky and probably Wisconsin, too, but even if they don’t tip sharply they aren’t looking good for the president.
Obviously, things can still reverse and tighten, but we’re looking at something close to the 1956 election. That year, President Eisenhower was reelected in a popular vote landslide (57.4 percent to 42.0 percent) and carried the Electoral College 457-73. His Democratic challenger, Adlai Stevenson, still managed to win seven states, but they were all in the Deep South, excepting Missouri. In 2020, a similar result would include some southern states, plus parts of Appalachia, the Plains, and the Mountain West. A realistic bottom is about 119 Electoral College votes, assuming Trump can hang on to Indiana.
If this plays out, it will similar to 1956 is more ways that just the margin of victory. In that case, Stevenson simply lost the argument everywhere but abiding regional partisanship prevented Eisenhower from carrying 49 states, as Nixon and Reagan would later do, respectively, in 1972 and 1984. Likewise, Trump could get his doors blown off nationally and still win a good number of states simply because the populations there cannot abide the opposing party.
Yet, the Deep South abandoned the Democrats, beginning in 1964, so if history repeats itself, even areas that remain loyal to the GOP in 2020 may reconsider if they see no improvement throughout the coming decade.
You’ve been calling this happening for years, and now it’s here.
These types of articles are your strength. Lean in to your strength.
It would be interesting to see some polling of Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alaska given the current numbers. Two more data points to consider: Monmouth has Biden +11 in PA which would be consistent with a 14 point national lead. Moreover Survey USA found the national number at +10, BUT it was +16 after Trump was hospitalized. Like Martin I’m curious as to the regional disparities in the polling. Congressional races might offer insight. We will have to see if the numbers remain here, but there is so little time left, and made worse for Trump by his attacks on… Read more »
Thanks for your comment. Even in a best case scenario, it’s hard to imagine Trump losing less than 15 states (e.g, AL, AR, ID, KS, KY, LA, MS, MO, NE, ND, OK, SD, TN, UT, WV, WY).
True, it is only likely if the demoralization is total. AR, KS, MO and MS could come into. Biden has a better chance at winning MO than Trump has of winning MN.
MO is plausible. Not probable, but plausible. If this is a blue wave landslide situation? I could see it happen. Just thinking from the perspective of someone who once lived there over a couple decades ago, and who still occasionally visits (though not this year, nor probably next).
Last poll I’m aware of in Arkansas was Hendrix College in June. Trump was ahead 47 to Biden 45. Haven’t seen anything since. Have assumed that the polling was a probable outlier. Will say that I’ve seen Biden/Harris yard signs in places that I would have not expected before. Even one of our KKK meccas seems to be allowing Biden/Harris supporters to buy marquee advertising along highways. I doubt Trump does as well here as he did four years ago. My more pressing concern is down ballot. I think that the 2nd Congressional district could at least be flipped for… Read more »
One anecdotal observation: I’ve never seen both candidates spend any ad money out in Arkansas to the extent they have this election season. Biden has money to burn. Trump is on the defensive. Mine should have been one of the last states to see any advertising at all. We’re just a bunch of hillbillies who vote based on tribal membership – at least that’s the conventional wisdom.
Dim Wit Wit seems to believe his videos portraying a strong leader is the way to go even the breathless one at the WH last night. He may be lucky to be alive for all he knows but for the special treatments. Why in heavens name would anyone want to vote for him? I mean Dim Wit Wit for sure. Indiana? Nah impossible. Wit Wit up by 10 to 15. White stronghold.
The debate was a disaster. Gasping for air while bragging triumphalism was another disaster.
The Hoarse Wisperer thinks Trump is unravelling:
Another point: Trump and Pence and their cheerleaders are pushing the claim that wearing masks is unmanly, for sissies. I do not think that that is a good message to sending to people who take COVID-19 seriously, I think that will hurt him.
That message is certainly hurting him with old people.
As a mid-50s male who is fiercely independent when it comes to conducting my life, the Trump/Pence approach to masks, physical distancing, and hygiene/testing is insane. I love moving about freely. I’d love to put those masks in a hope chest and plan on never seeing them again. But I’ve also known too many people in my personal life who have caught COVID-19. So far, all have survived, although not without some challenges. Part of being courageous is protecting others. If the few measures we have available to keep each other safe are masks, physical distancing, and quarantining if we… Read more »
Let’s not celebrate just yet. Let’s buckle down and make it a route. This is a historic opportunity, if things continue to play out this way, to open a huge can of whoopass on those who are truly deserving. We may not see this opportunity come again. Keep in mind also that the American people are fickle and not that bright. Things could still tighten up.
Never be complacent. Act as if we’re behind. Since I don’t trust the mail in my state, I’m showing up first day of early voting. Heck we’ll make it a family event. Financially, I am now tapped out (I did do what I could as a donor) and I work two jobs (so volunteer work is not likely as in years past). I’ll say what I can (even in not so friendly company) and hope for the best.