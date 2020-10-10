Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Jerome, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

There are a number of changes for this week’s cycle. Out in front I have done some definition on the jeep and other vehicles. Alongside, the storefronts have received some attention. There is now a rotation of colors as seen in the original photo. Down at the curve in the road the house behind the telephone pole has been repainted as well as the the trees and street sign. I don’t want to get overwhelmed by detail but this scene definitely needs some.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.