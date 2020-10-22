About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
It’s not just Trump, they are all stuck because they don’t want to man up to the real answer: their plan is to toss sick people out on to the streets and tell them to rely on charity or die quickly. That’s it. If there was a republican solution, it is called ACA and for some reason they decided to demonize it. Ironically this strategy has done more to bring about a public option than anything the Ds could have done.
Trump doesn’t know what a pre-existing condition is. What he knows is that it’s something that the marks want so he says they’ll have it. He’s doing what he always does – Mexico will pay for it, it will be beautiful, we’ll make a deal, it’s already done. He’s been doing this for sixty years, it always works, and he’s not going to stop now.
He just said we’ll have a beautiful plan!
Donald Trump: All Bullshit All The Time
If you want bullshit, he’s your man. I should print up bumper stickers.
They are making Single Payer inevitable.
The Roberts Court will find a way to make anything else besides unregulated private health insurance illegal. Protect the almighty profit. May the backlash to that decision be a rapid expansion of the courts to do what is morally right.