About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Update on Waxman’s Hearings into Sibel Edmonds’ Case
April 19, 2007
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- State of the Race: Almost All Positive 14 comments | posted on October 21, 2020
- New Coronavirus Spike is Hitting Trump in the Polls 22 comments | posted on October 19, 2020
- Is Arizona Already Blue? 14 comments | posted on October 17, 2020
- Does Trump Know Why He Can’t Answer the Pre-Existing Condition Question? 11 comments | posted on October 22, 2020
- Third Party Candidates Could Determine Control of the Senate 4 comments | posted on October 19, 2020
- There’s No Alternate Universe Where Trump Was a Better President 8 comments | posted on October 16, 2020
- Bill Stepien’s Stiff Upper Lip 8 comments | posted on October 16, 2020
- Why Won’t Mitch McConnell Explain What’s Wrong With His Health? 10 comments | posted on October 23, 2020
- Working At Fox News Can Taint You Forever 2 comments | posted on October 15, 2020
- Ben Sasse Speaks Up, So Why Don’t the Other Republican Senators? 2 comments | posted on October 15, 2020
Because he doesn’t have to and no one can make him. He WILL be re-elected, no possible doubt of it, and if he can keep breathing another week he will have installed another corrupt partisan hack on the supreme court.
There is a Democratic governor, however.
I have not verified this myself, but I have seen a comment that in Kentucky the appointment must be of the same party as the deceased.
he is up ten points in the polls I saw. Yep 538 has him up by ten, but we all probably suspected that.
Chancellor Palpatine is turning into a Sith Lord right before our eyes.
He’s been dead inside for years, it’s only now started to rot.
Hey… isn’t the governor of Kentucky a Democrat? So if McConnel drops dead the day after getting sworn in, a Democrat will be appointing his replacement?
Does he have atrial fibrillation and take blood thinners? If so that’s it. I doubt it is covid since he would infect a lot of people/