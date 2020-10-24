Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Jerome, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.

Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have made many changes for this week’s cycle. Out in front the line of cars has been revised. I really like the black jeep. Above, the sky has a single prominent cloud. Below that are old telephone wires. The nearby trees and street sign are also changed. In the far distance the blue hills have been repainted.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.