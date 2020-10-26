I wasn’t an enormous fan of the original Borat movie, so I didn’t expect much from the Subsequent Moviefilm sequel. A friend of mine who was watching it on Sunday said it would be unfair to expect the second movie to be as good as the first, and I suppose that’s true. What was fair to expect was a repeat of many of the same themes and jokes. The character of Borat, after all, is very predictable. He speaks in halting English, says extremely inappropriate things, and makes fun of racists, religious extremists, and conservative Republicans.

If we approach President Trump’s 2020 campaign as a sequel of 2016, it seems almost impossible that it would lack the “lock her up” chant. In Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Monday, the crowd adjusted the gender to reflect that Joe Biden is a man, but a sustained “lock him up” chant was as predictable as the rain.

Trump is reprising comedy bits in the last week of the campaign, like his claim that a reliance on wind power will leave people unable to watch television.

“Surging energy bills, no air conditioning in summer, no heat in the winter, no electricity during peak hours,” Trump said, imagining a Biden energy plan dependent on windmills. “‘Let’s watch President Trump on TV.’ ‘I’m sorry honey, we can’t. The wind isn’t blowing.’”

Many of his exaggerations are familiar too, like his lies about the size of his crowds.

“We’re going to win in Florida, we are going to win in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I mean look at this venue? You have thousands of people across the street who couldn’t get in. Because honestly Secret Service wasn’t that equipped. We just set this up.”

He seems to have dropped his obsession with “The Wall,” except to falsely claim that it will soon be completed, but the overall impression he leaves with his rallies is a nostalgia trip. And it’s not thrilling, like seeing Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Nick Mason unexpectedly reunite on stage with Roger Stone to perform Comfortably Numb. It’s more like seeing the Oak Ridge Boys get together to promote a new album released on the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store‘s label.

Sequels are rarely an improvement on the original, but in this case the original was appallingly bad. What we’re getting now is stale material that was horrible to begin with. In that respect, it’s a little like Borat 2 but with fewer laughs.