About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Roger Waters. Roger Stone singing with Nick Mason and David Gilmour would be a crime against humanity, although it would be about right for 2020.
Fixed, and so true.
North Carolina and Florida will be called on election night. If we win there we put this to bed. I wonder if the blue governed states can simply refuse to accept any ruling that they need to stop counting ballots. Ask Roberts to enforce it. What will happen then?