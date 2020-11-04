About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Why Iowa Matters and Why It Doesn’t
February 3, 2020
Really High Turnout in Wisconsin
June 5, 2012
The Nevada Debate Was Entertaining and Revealing
February 20, 2020
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- How to Tell if Trump is Going to Win Pennsylvania 12 comments | posted on November 2, 2020
- Texas Looks Blue to Me 15 comments | posted on October 31, 2020
- Sabotaging the Post Office Appears to Be Working 18 comments | posted on October 30, 2020
- Defeating Trump is Not Enough 13 comments | posted on November 1, 2020
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- It’s Too Early to Do Post-Mortems on This Election 23 comments | posted on November 4, 2020
- Fox News and a Post-Presidential Trump are a Toxic Brew 9 comments | posted on October 29, 2020
- Did We Avoid the Southification of the North 2 comments | posted on October 28, 2020
- One Week From Election Day, Trump Looks Like Burnt Toast 0 comments | posted on October 27, 2020
- No, Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Have a 79 Percent Chance of Winning 0 comments | posted on October 27, 2020
Your analysis is the only thing I’m reading today in the news. Not checking Twitter. Not reading Talkingpointsmemo. Nothing. Just yours.
Thanks for talking/writing. Needed.
I’ve been waiting for you to weigh in. Like pbriggsiam, I’m pretty much avoiding the news. Looked at Twitter briefly, made a couple of comments, but didn’t see much worth waiting around for.
Good decision.
Right now, all any of us can do is wait. I checked just enough Twitter and news to get a feel for where votes were still yet to be counted in some battlegrounds, including some down ballot races. If I read into that correctly, things will look a bit better in a few days. As that old Tom Petty song goes, “the waiting is the hardest part.”
I try not to look but just before landing here I noticed that Michigan and Nevada add up to 22 elect votes. The current tally on Huff Post says Biden has 248. So if math works and we win those two states, that’s it and it doesn’t count on Pennsylvania, NC or Georgia. I hope, I hope.
Fucking called it.
Polls wrong again, if Biden is up by 6% call it a tossup.
Mail-in ballots were going to be a mistake, people should vote early, in person.
Here’s hoping enough ballots get counted to get Biden over the finish line. But, yeah, I call all of this
I’m not sure it is the fucking polls or the way the states, like those three up north, planned how they would do this. I think a 13 year old could plan it better than this.
All three Repub-controlled state legislatures in WI, MI and PA refused to change the law to allow the state’s election officials to start counting mailed-in ballots early, before election day. All because Trump wanted to be able to claim delay in getting a count was “fraud”. Indeed, he’s now making this fascist argument in court.
Now all he needs are his supremes to do the job they were hired for, I suppose, and us poor slobs have to live with another four years of this criminal. Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together like it’s supposed to?
My very first reaction to the tightness of this contest was that the Dem leadership should have listened to you. The suburban strategy simply isn’t adequate. They have to make inroads in rural constituencies if we’re ever going to break out of this national logjam.
Beyond that broad critique, though, I’m waiting to see.
While my rural neighborhood has been red for a very long time, I just looked at the numbers from yesterday and Trump got 79.5% of the vote. By historical standards here, that’s pretty insane. Most Republican Presidents are between 65-68% here. So getting some kind of different message would certainly make it easier on me to just begin to talk to people in my neighborhood. As it stands in the Trump era, I’m just wasting my breath even trying. But I think here the race/saving our white culture message is so deeply ingrained as to be some sort of sacred… Read more »
Is it possible some votes were mail in ballots that could account for the difference?
Not sure exactly what you mean, since we have had mail in voting for many years, and those votes are included in my totals. We had just under 80% eligible voter participation in our county as a whole. 55-56% of eligible voters either voted early or by mail, so about 25% of eligible voters voted on election day. I don’t know off the top of my head what percentage of early votes were mail in and what were early in-person voting. One thing that was really weird to me. My township consists of two precincts; 229A, where I live, and… Read more »
Thinking about that figure of 79.5% of the vote seems very large. So just wondering if that is so high since it doesn’t include mail in votes, Mail in is pretty high this year. So if that is the kind of number you always see then the mail in had no impact.
I think I saw somewhere that the large percentage in north Pa doesn’t reflect the mail in vote, at least not until it is counted.,
Right now, as much as my wife would hate moving (has more to do with serious disability issues), she gets where I’m coming from. My precinct and my state are hopeless. The only thing that changed from the Jim Crow era was that the party labels switched. Figuring out a viable career move in the midst of a pandemic is a bit tricky.
Oh, while I’m sure there will be some interest, the fact that Donald Trump (and his Repub enablers of criminality and corruption in the senate) were not decisively repudiated by the failed electorate when it had the last chance to do so pretty much ends any need for a post mortem. I mean, what’s there to say about the Trumpites at this point that any rational person can stand listening to? Their “motivation” is not really of consequence. The main beam gave way and the main hatchways gave in. A major depression will soon be upon us, with Gravedigger of… Read more »
I agree. This election confirmed beyond all doubt that our nation is broken.
Would you consider making this a non-Prime only article? There are people I would love to send this to who are not subscribers.