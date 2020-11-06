About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Trump Is In Bad Shape
May 1, 2020
The Country is Ablaze
May 30, 2020
Burner Gets DINO Challenger
July 18, 2007
Biden Up By Nine Points Nationally on Trump
March 15, 2020
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- How to Tell if Trump is Going to Win Pennsylvania 12 comments | posted on November 2, 2020
- It’s Too Early to Do Post-Mortems on This Election 37 comments | posted on November 4, 2020
- Texas Looks Blue to Me 15 comments | posted on October 31, 2020
- Defeating Trump is Not Enough 13 comments | posted on November 1, 2020
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- Sabotaging the Post Office Appears to Be Working 8 comments | posted on October 30, 2020
- Time to Exhale 12 comments | posted on November 6, 2020
- Did We Avoid the Southification of the North 2 comments | posted on October 28, 2020
- Fox News and a Post-Presidential Trump are a Toxic Brew 5 comments | posted on October 29, 2020
- One Week From Election Day, Trump Looks Like Burnt Toast 0 comments | posted on October 27, 2020
I wish I could share your optimism, re: going forward. But without the Senate, there is nothing he can accomplish on the Covid front – it requires massive resources to do it right – and McConnell won’t go along with it.
The most important thing happened…Trump will not be POTUS after January 20.
Biden just got the most votes ever, he beat Trump by over 4 million votes (this will go up, 5?), Georgia flipped, Arizona flipped and has TWO democratic Senators, and McConnels majority has been cut by half (at least).
Just the Arizona flip, with two new senators in two years (thank you McSally) is HUGE. Now add Georgia, and Abrams absolutely amazing work there, and this was a massive win for the Democratic Party. Only Biden could have done those two things.
.
The continuation of Moscow Mitch is a blight on society. Maybe we need a better way of selecting candidates for office. Our form of constitutional government makes it somewhat imperative to hold congress especially when we have the presidency. Might we have beaten Mitch with a stronger candidate, perhaps one like Buttigieg, or could we find none there?
We’ve relied on you to help us get through this. Thanks for helping us get to a place we can all exhale.
Word.
I also want to say thank you so much Martin. Your analysis has been so valuable to me personally these last 4 years. Knowing that I could come here to get an objective view of what was going on, even if I didn’t like it, has been huge.
A lot is being made of the share of minority votes for Trump increasing. I can understand the shock, but I would like to know if these increases are in line with any increase in support that an incumbent enjoys. George W. Bush increased his share of the vote in 2004, as one would expect an incumbent to do. Trump did not generally increase his support, but apparently his support among minorities went up. This is interpreted as minorities rejecting “wokeness” or whatever. Might be true. Bu might it not also only be a matter of an incumbent doing better… Read more »
It is time to take a breath and get our bearings–once again. But we have to prevent this thing from ever happening again. Next time we may not be so lucky. I know some people may want to follow Obama’s lead and not look for any payback. That is a consideration but if one is deemed to abuse his power amid an avalanche of hate encased in lie upon lie and lack of evidence that is abuse and may cross the line to criminal. I am reminded how there was this meme he liked to kick in as in “lock… Read more »