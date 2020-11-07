About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
The title of this post is the exact phrase that has been running through my head for the last 2 weeks.
Sorry you lost your friend, that’s horrible.
Many Blue cities are partying now, that’s for sure! I personally am now half bombed. We turned back a fascist monster, that’s worth a day of celebration!
My best to the Pond!
Science can finally breathe a sigh of relief. When Obama won in 2008, I had wanted to work for his OSTP in any way I could – making science policy. Then to see Trump leave the important position of science advisor open for the longest of time of any recent administration – an utter neglect which manifested in all wrong headed policies at EPA, FDA, CDC, NIH – all added up to a severe attack on science. The drop has been precipitous – as my uncle in Canada said prior to Tuesday – who cares what USA does! The reputation… Read more »
My feeling as well, you captured my thoughts. Judging by my tv in front of me there are a lot of happy people out there. Joy and happiness has finally broken through if only for a little bit. We can now look forward to a better world rather than the further destruction of this one.
I feel your loss of your friend. I also lost my best friend as a young man to a car crash. He left when I was a young man but I think of him often and his loss.
Your words have always been needed. Thank you.
My condolences, Martin, in this most bittersweet time for you.
My condolences for your loss.
“Clan” is a spelled with a C, not a K. Please fix that, my friend.
Your feelings are similar to mine, Martin. Though I felt that my family would be relatively well positioned to get through whatever came next (though I may have been overlooking certain dangers), I was fearful for my country. I know we would not have survived the next four years with anything approximating a democracy. By 2024 we’d have political prisoners and this would have been the last meaningful election. So I’m beyond relieved. Like you, 2020 has brought incredible loss. A friend and colleague succumbed to cancer early this year, leaving behind three young children. The father had died a… Read more »