Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (My own from a visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have made great progress for this week’s cycle. The central cliffs have been heavily revised, with muted colors and a bit of rocky texture to them. The distant rear of the scene has also received a revision, now appearing in a color lighter than the closer rocks.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.