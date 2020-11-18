Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Well, it’s another day in paradise. That can only mean that an out-going White House Occupant is throwing a tantrum on the way out. And the comedians are here to cover it.

Seth Meyers captures the absurdity of Trump’s incessant tweeting that he somehow won the election:

And John Oliver has his take:

Colbert takes on the leadership vacuum in the White House:

Oh yeah, I seriously doubt New Yorkers want the Trumps back any time too soon. Just a wild guess:

