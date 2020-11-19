About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
There’s also a great editorial in today’s Times from Wajahat Ali about reaching out to Trump supporters. He’s done. So am I. That 73 million people voted for him and believe the conspiratorial bullshit that Trump, his media supporters, and the unhinged pour out every day is a sad commentary on America. As Wajahat Ali said, work in your local communities, organize and get out the vote, and make changes locally. As for Trump and his norm-and-law shattering behavior…wherever they can, prosecute the bastard.
There is no reaching right-wing authoritarians who have found their rightful authority figure who demands their loyalty.
They literally become a Death Cult. This isn’t exaggeration. They are a Death Cult.
I’ve been done with these fools for a long time.
“Neither prison nor exile can make his an innocent existence.”
(Robespierre)
I’d be at my breaking point too if I knew what to do after I’d reached it. What gets me is how many rank and file Republicans support him and how many of their leaders would choose autocracy over democracy and rule of law. It’s shocking but shouldn’t be surprising. It’s happened elsewhere so why not here?
How can you be furious at Trump without also being furious at his supporters and his enablers? Where do we draw the line? How does this not end in a Civil War?
Weaponized Federalism.
Create a soft Blue States of America and Red States of America.
Let Republican voters fully get what they actually vote for without Blue State of America rules and regulations saving their ass while they punch us in the fucking throat.
It all makes me wonder what Trump could possibly be planning, if planning anything is possible for him, or if he’s just sowing chaos and hoping he can pull the system down and somehow come out on top? What with this and Covid spiking at the same time, the next few weeks are going to be close to unbearable. I wish I could just knock myself over the head and wake up in 2021 already. I’d trade the headache for missing this crap.
All the talk I’m hearing about looking forward and not back needs to stop. The ship of state isn’t merely off course. It’s navigated up a narrowing channel without room to turn around. Looking back at the lawlessness of the soon to be former administration needs to be done immediately while memories are fresh. We saw Hatch Act violations on live TV! There has to be much more below the surface. Break up this current iteration of the Republican Party and let the five law-abiding conservatives pick up the pieces.
Yes, this.
If the previous administration isn’t fully held accountable for their various crimes, this country is completely finished. It will have proven to every last Republican that there are NO REPURCUSSIONS of breaking the law openly and demanding loyalty while doing so.
Criminals need to be held accountable, and Biden has to work to decrease the power of the Imperial Presidency. Otherwise, the next Republican President WILL NOT turn over power and the experiment in democracy will be over.
At this point, Martin, I’m taking unseemly pleasure in watching the beast writhe in pain and enjoying his futile efforts to avoid his fate as erstwhile allies abandon him. He’s smashing precious things, including lives, on his way out and we’ll need to repair it as best and fast as we can but will not forget the damage done and who did it.
Trump’s autogolpe should be taken seriously insofar as it will set the stage for some of his paramilitary allies will haul off and do something stupid, and to the extent that it makes repairing a very broken system all the more difficult going forward. I seriously doubt it will succeed. Most self-coups that succeed (or at least partially succeed, as in the case of Venezuela’s Maduro) have the backing of the military. Trump doesn’t have that. He has maybe border patrol and customs, as well as the aforementioned paramilitaries that have sprung up in recent years. They’d never last if… Read more »
I am legitimately petrified. The assault to our democracy has been so multi pronged due to the dance between trump and McConnell. There is damages at two extremes- one of active sabotage and manipulation (eg judiciary) and one of malignant neglect (Eg deregulation and massive deficits in appropriate staffing and funding)
how do we fix the actual future the way we need to AND run these fuckers aground? I would love to do both but am so scared because our resources are limited and our relationship is ruined with our allies
just, … how?