Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (My own from a visit.) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
I have now completed the central cliffs. The right side cliffs now reside below a darkened area mirrored on the left side. To the far rear I have repainted the distant buttes.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.