Wisconsin’s Dunn County is in the central part of the state, over 96 percent white, and represented by Democrat Ron Kind in Congress. Not far from Eau Claire, the rural area voted for Barack Obama twice, but in 2016 Donald Trump won it with 52 percent to 41 percent, a 2,000-vote advantage over Hillary Clinton. In 2020, running against Joe Biden, Trump carried Dunn County 56-42, giving him a 3,300-vote edge.
It was a disappointing result for Bill Hogseth, the chair of the county’s Democratic Party, who was motivated to get into politics in response to Trump’s 2016 upset. In a piece for Politico Magazine, Hogseth explains why he was unsuccessful in improving the Democrats’ numbers despite leading an energetic organizing effort by local party members. It boils down to rural voters’ perception, Hogseth argues, that the national Democratic Party doesn’t take their struggles seriously enough to warrant their support.
It didn’t have to be this way. When the Democrats picked up 40 seats and regained control of the House in the 2018 midterms, the main story was how suburban districts changed hands. Still, there were signs of encouragement in that 174 of 199 districts retained by the Republican Party moved to the left. An examination by the Brookings Institute found that counties with Republican attributes–as measured by race, age, and education–showed the most significant midterm percentage shift to the Democrats, even though few of those counties’ seats flipped. In Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district, Ron Kind was reelected by a comfortable 61,000-vote in 2018. In 2020, with Trump back on the ballot, Kind’s margin narrowed to 10,000, showing the fragility of those midterm gains.
In other words, back in 2018, the GOP saw the most slippage in rural areas. While this rural surge helped the Democrats gain control of six state legislative chambers, it had almost no immediate effect in Congress and little staying power for 2020.
In 2020. Biden made more progress with white men on a national level than any other group. That’s what Brookings found in the Edison Research exit polls anyway, with college-educated white men moving 11 points in Biden’s direction and non-college-educated white men shifting by a smaller but still substantial margin of six points.
In Dunn County, however, Hogseth saw “more flags in support of the president flying from more flagpoles and pickup trucks.” His explanation and his proposed solutions closely track what I wrote in my 2017 magazine piece: How to Win Rural Voters Without Losing Liberal Values. Rural voters are keenly aware of how monopolies are squeezing the life out of their local economies, and disappointed in the Democrats’ response. To win more rural support, the left has to take antitrust enforcement much more seriously.
Here is how Hogseth describes the problem.
Rural voters appreciated Obama’s repeated campaign promises to challenge the rise of agribusiness monopolies. But as president, he allowed for the continued consolidation of corporate power in the food system. His Department of Agriculture balked when it came time to enforce anti-monopoly rules such as those in the Packers and Stockyard Act, and failed to enforce Country of Origin Labeling, which would have allowed independent farmers and ranchers to better compete within the consolidated meat industry. The Obama Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission presided over a series of corporate mergers in the food and agriculture sectors, including the Kraft-Heinz and JBS-Cargill mergers. Taken together, these moves signaled that his administration did not have the backs of family farmers.
It’s not just agricultural consolidation that concerns rural voters. As Hogseth notes, “the small-town economy increasingly is dominated by large corporations” that provide low-wage retail jobs. The solution is to do something about this–and communicate it, so voters know that the Democrats, not the Republicans, are fighting the big interests.
For Democrats to start telling a story that resonates, they need to show a willingness to fight for rural people, and not just by proposing a “rural plan” or showing up on a farm for a photo op…A big step forward for Democrats would be to champion antitrust enforcement and challenge the anticompetitive practices of the gigantic agribusiness firms that squeeze our communities. In his rural plan, Biden pledged to “strengthen antitrust enforcement,” but the term doesn’t appear until the 35th bullet point. For rural voters, antitrust enforcement is a top priority
Whenever I write about these issues, I’m told by some liberals that these voters are unreachable or even “deplorable.” I’m lectured that they don’t care about something as dull as antitrust policy. Yet, my experience is just the opposite. In 2017, when I interviewed Tom Perriello during his unsuccessful primary campaign for Virginia governor, he emphasized that anti-monopoly policy resonates in rural areas:
What will often happen to me on a given day is that I will start the day out in a red county, where people are talking to me about consolidation and automation, and then end the day inside the Beltway talking to people who say, “Tom, you sound like a think tank, that kind of thing will never go down with those people out there.”
As he put it, “I actually think in many ways the challenge is people inside the Beltway having too low of an opinion about the sophistication and knowledge of people outside the Beltway.”
Yet, Hogseth insists, “for rural voters, antitrust enforcement is a top priority.” Leaders in the national Democratic Party should accept this local testimony as more reliable than their remote impressions.
In both the 2018 midterms and the 2020 elections, we’ve seen evidence that non-college educated whites are not wedded to the Republicans and there are plenty of votes to be had in rural areas. The Democrats have practical and moral reasons to fight for them.
Rural voters turn to right-wing populism, which is dangerous, when they don’t see the left fighting for them. From Dunn County, Hogseth says Democratic neglect leaves “an opening for other stories to be told to fill the vacuum—stories that villainize and divide us along racial, geographic and partisan lines.”
The left should always fight for people who are struggling, no matter their race, religion or location. This will make life easier for Dunn County Democrats like Hogseth and Rep. Kind, and it will help the party win back more legislatures, and statewide races.
Here’s what you never deal with: This is an international phenomenon. The only party in the world to stop it or even slow it down to take power were the Danish left who went hard right on immigration. Doing this lost them support to further left parties, but they won ~10% from the racist parties. They basically lost 8% of their supporters but won back 10% elsewhere. It was BARELY enough, but they won a government in coalition with other left parties. However, as a result of the coalition, they ended up dropping a lot of their newly found hard… Read more »
How does Martin’s suggestion implicate immigration? I see anti-trust enforcement as something that stands on its own.
He does not. I am telling him that this is an international phenomenon replicated in almost every OCED country, something that I am sure he knows given he has followed Putin’s dirty influence in Europe. That no one has shown ability to arrest the slip of center left parties in rural, agrarian classes to the far right. And that the only center left party to do this has been the Danish socialists, and what they did in order to accomplish it. In other words, I’m fine with trying it and governing like this because anti-trust is good policy on its… Read more »
Let’s take this passage from the Politico piece: The digital divide is also real: About 28 percent of rural Wisconsinites lack high-speed internet, which stifles rural economic growth. Working from home or starting a new business is next to impossible in today’s economy without high-speed internet. Kids can’t learn from home without it either. You can argue for rural broadband on its own as good policy because these people shouldn’t be left behind or feel forced to immigrate to have access to it. And it’s a requirement to even try and build a modern economy. But there is no evidence… Read more »
I agree that the left wouldn’t benefit from that just as the left didn’t benefit much from Obamacare in this country. People default to an assumption that it’s costing them and helping some group of undeserving others unless the impact is visceral. Even then, if they feel it’s benefiting some other group more, they may resent it. We can wish people weren’t so tribal but most are. Antitrust enforcement, to me, is in a different camp. It’s something rural folks can embrace. They see the impact of corporate monopoly. They see too how Democrats have fallen down on the job.… Read more »
Rural broadband is not a benefit. There is nothing to resent and no one is getting a benefit that you won’t also be receiving. The studies are more about how messages become “nationalized” and that as voters have access to more information due to internet access they learn more about the parties and become distrustful since there is no alignment with their values. With respect to the US, they don’t differentiate local from national and ticket splitting drops as a result (just like any parliamentary government, although to our detriment since we don’t have a parliament). The correlation with Senate… Read more »
I find myself wondering why Elizabeth Warren chose to cannibalize Sanders votes rather than hit hard on this issue. She began talking about it some but without adequate ardor. Then she pretty much dropped it entirely. Huge missed opportunity. I think your analysis is brilliant. Of course, what the heck do I know. Thought Trumpism was going to get smacked down. Clearly, I do not understand my fellow countrymen (inclusive of women).
I guess there’s not much harm in trying it. Or just do what Trump did. Send out checks with your name on it. Tax the corporations do pay for it. Alaska does it right?
Well, sitting here in WV, pretty rural state, I have seen guns and abortion as the dominant issues for quite a long time now. They always sell, and they always work. Obama did a lot for WV, but received no thanks and few votes for it.
I appreciate the continued hammering of the importance of anti-trust messaging to winning rural votes. It’s good policy and if it helps win back some rural votes, even better. but…the big hole in your reasoning seems to be, that these voters are voting for Republicans en masse. Are republicans doing anything about anti-trust? are they breaking up the big monopolies or taxing the hell out of the companies who ship jobs overseas? are they doing anything but provide welfare for farmers to prop up the losing trade war? of course not. they are the party of the wealthy and corporations.… Read more »