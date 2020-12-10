About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Sotomayor is Easier Than Health Care
June 22, 2009
Medicare D(isaster): Collateral Damage?
April 11, 2006
Medicare D: Cost of Sales Pitch ?’d
February 21, 2006
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Trump is Terrified of Financial Ruin and Prison 18 comments | posted on December 5, 2020
- House Freedom Caucus Set To Play Grinch With Military Spending Bill 8 comments | posted on December 8, 2020
- Listen, Democrats. There is a Way to Win Rural Voters 10 comments | posted on December 3, 2020
- New Hampshire Republicans Pay for Their Stubborn Stupidity 6 comments | posted on December 10, 2020
- Xavier Becerra Could Fight Hospital Consolidation as HHS Chief 2 comments | posted on December 7, 2020
- Trump’s Maddening War Against Section 230 3 comments | posted on December 4, 2020
- When the White House Liaisons Start Getting Banned from the Building 4 comments | posted on December 3, 2020
- Trump Can Probably Pardon Himself and His Kids and Remain Politically Viable 0 comments | posted on December 2, 2020
- Midweek Cafe and Lounge, Vol. 191 5 comments | posted on December 9, 2020
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
There’s more: one of Hinch’s Republican colleagues blamed their caucus for his death.
Meanwhile in Tennessee, Rep. David Byrd—who “had attracted scrutiny for more than a year over allegations by three women of sexual misconduct three decades ago when he was a high school teacher and their basketball coach”—is now begging for “a miracle” as it’s likely he’ll end up on the vent. Byrd, of course, is an obnoxious anti-masker, and has marinated his brain in Trumpism for the past however many years.
It is amazing to me that these people so thoroughly believe their own bullshit. Darwin in action.
The stupid…it kills.