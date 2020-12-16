About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
As a Jewish American I am actually reminded of Israel’s early years. Armed nationalist such as the Stern Gang were not respecting the authority of the elected Israeli government under David Ben Gurion. These armed nationalists were popular as they were instrumental in Israel becoming an independent Jewish state. And of course Israel was surrounded by enemies so taking a tough stand against them was politically difficult. But they were armed and simply not respecting the government’s authority. Israel’s viability as a state was on the line. So this Labor government cracked down and enforced its laws. Had to be… Read more »
That was the sinking of the Altalena. Unfortunately, Begin eventually became Prime Minister and that was the beginning of the land grab in the territories. Israel is now at least as enthralled with corrupt leadership and racist policy as is the United States. The main difference is Bibi is smart enough to stay in office and not get prosecuted.
All of this, every last bit, is part and parcel of Richard Nixon getting pardoned in 1974. The time has come to make sure that the Office of the Presidency isn’t above the law. It will take the Presidency itself to investigate prior corruption and crimes, simply by standing out of the way, and in full support, of those investigations. And the President must DEMAND that Congress pass laws to make the Office of the President accountable to the law and to the people.There can be no implicit or explicit policy by the DOJ that a sitting President cannot be… Read more »
I don’t see Joe Biden as a guy willing to rock the boat. He’s far more likely to put his head in the sand and be a cheerleader for normality.
I tend to agree with you, Martin. I don’t think Biden is a “stick his head in the sand” guy at this point in history, but I am curious as to what you see as the hammer at this point. What are the concrete steps necessary?