Yeah, but aside from the mass mortality, ……
Every time my rage starts to diminish ….
And the “immunity” for those who catch it and survive is what? 60 days? 90 days? It’s not permanent immunity. And can those who had it still spread it, even during an immunity period? No one knows. What they were wanting was to cull those who inconveniently had horrific consequences of the disease, and once they were gone, dead, and buried, those who had demonstrated resilience and the ability to recover would make up the remaining Americans left. It is literally another perverse iteration of manipulating to achieve some sort of “master race” who demonstrated higher than normal survival characteristics… Read more »
How will we ever get a master race without a little bit of suffering?
https://www.studyfinds.org/children-with-covid-blood-vessel-damage/
Virtually all children!
So much we don’t know about this virus, which is why they call it “novel”. We may be looking at side effect illness for generations to come (“long haulers”).
Trump and his enablers like and admire the brutality and disregard for the welfare of others that drips from the recommendations of the “science advisor”.
I’m disgusted that such petty idiots play the victim act (“I was treated unfairly” etc.) and that so many people are suckers for it.