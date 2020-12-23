About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Where they go is further into the fever swamps of conspiracy theories and enemies under every rock. I suspect that most folks will appreciate a worker-friendly OSHA and an EPA that holds polluters accountable.
I’m interested to see how the threatened lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic play out. Making the really bad actors on the right pay real money for their lies might tamp down some of the mainstream conspiracy theories those folks hold dear.
Yet another reason for Biden to govern boldly and confidently. His center-left political instincts and his personal inclination to find common ground give him additional room to maneuver, to take action, and to experiment. Doing so on as many fronts as possible has the additional political benefit of straining the bonds that hold together the Republican coalition.
I just don’t see how the GOP avoids a third party run in four years, splitting their vote. Either a Trump is the GOP nominee, and one of the ‘anti-trumper’ runs third party, or (more likely, IMO) a Trump runs third party after losing the nomination.
The Trumps know all about how profitable it is to control the GOP, they won’t give it up until there is no more money in it.
They’ll unite, as they always do, around punching hippies and railing against political correctness — with ample dog whistling thrown in for good measure. Perhaps someone like Trump will come along, promising all things to all people. It’s not like Democrats have learned how to message or picked up the mantle of populism. Someone on the left needs to figure out a way to appeal to folks who feel screwed over. You’ve been banging the drum for an antitrust message, as has the Washington Monthly, for several years. Democrats do not appear to be in any danger of being won… Read more »