Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Sedona, Arizona scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 8×10 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have made some good progress for this week’s cycle. The distant buttes now have highlights along the top edges. Also new is the revised middle ground, now seen in subtle greens and blues. Out in front the closest area has been darkened. Things are moving along.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.