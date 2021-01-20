Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hey all!

Today marks the transition from a long national (and global) nightmare to the Biden Administration. I’d like to start with something that I think is in tune with the new vibe that is just starting to take form:

And to give an idea of the tone that we’re already seeing, even before Biden and Harris assume their offices and responsibilities, their leading a memorial for those who have died from COVID-19. It was moving, to say the least.

In the meantime, we do have the waning hours of the the term of the Great Orange Menace. Let’s get a couple more roasts in. Let’s start with Seth Meyers:

Trevor Noah has his say:

Colbert weighs in:

The jukebox is working and the bar is open. Let’s celebrate. Healing will take time and be very difficult.

Hang in there.

Cheers!