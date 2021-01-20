Hey all!
Today marks the transition from a long national (and global) nightmare to the Biden Administration. I’d like to start with something that I think is in tune with the new vibe that is just starting to take form:
And to give an idea of the tone that we’re already seeing, even before Biden and Harris assume their offices and responsibilities, their leading a memorial for those who have died from COVID-19. It was moving, to say the least.
In the meantime, we do have the waning hours of the the term of the Great Orange Menace. Let’s get a couple more roasts in. Let’s start with Seth Meyers:
Trevor Noah has his say:
Colbert weighs in:
The jukebox is working and the bar is open. Let’s celebrate. Healing will take time and be very difficult.
Hang in there.
Cheers!
Melania gets a Late Show sendoff:
Jared & Ivanka: No Credentials Necessary:
Just think: we’re just a few hours from Donald Trump becoming Florida Man.
Randy Rainbow’s sendoff – to the tune of the theme song of Rent:
Quarantine questions – Full Frontal. Courtesy of Samantha Bee’s awesome series.