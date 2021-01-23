Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Chincoteague, Virginia scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
I have gone over the original watery paint, now seen in a darker blue. Above, I have begun the sky.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.
There’s something about river photos and paintings. Let’s see where this goes.