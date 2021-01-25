Rep. Alcee Hastings, who has served in Congress since 1993, is the vice-chair of the Democrat-controlled House Rules Committee. He’s also a former District Court federal judge for the Southern District of Florida who was impeached and removed from the bench in 1989. A history of his ordeal is available on the U.S. Senate’s website.

The short version is that President Jimmy Carter put him on the court in 1979 but he was arrested in 1981 for accepting a bribe in return for giving lenient sentences to two mobsters named Frank and Thomas Romano. His associate and alleged co-conspirator William Borders was convicted but refused to testify against Hastings, leading to the latter’s acquittal in 1983.

However, a month after the acquittal, two U.S. District Court judges filed a formal complaint accusing Hastings of fabricating his defense. This led, in 1986, to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals making a referral to Congress recommending that Hastings be impeached.

The impeachment process was complicated and controversial. The Senate created a 12-member special committee to hear evidence in the case. In all, they heard testimony from 55 witnesses. Hastings argued that the special committee was unconstitutional and that his case could only be tried in front of the whole Senate. However, the committee didn’t vote on guilt or innocence but rather issued a reportto the full Senate. The actual trial lasted a single day and resulted in Hastings being convicted on 11 of 17 articles of impeachment.

At that point, the then Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia, ordered Hastings removed from the bench. Fortunately for Hastings, the Senate did not vote on whether or not to ban him from ever holding another position of honor, trust or profit in the U.S. government, and he won election to Congress three years later.

Hastings did take his objection to Special Committee to court and he initially won. But that ruling was superseded by the Supreme Court’s ruling in Nixon v. United States that the Senate’s impeachment procedures are not reviewable by the judiciary, That case involved a district court judge named Walter Nixon who was also impeached and convicted in 1989 and had nothing to do with former president Richard Nixon. As for Mr. Borders, he was pardoned by President Clinton on his last day in office.

I don’t mention all this to make a “both-sides” argument that Democrats have been guilty of some of the same abuses we’ve recently seen from Donald Trump. Rather, the Hastings example is useful for understanding some the controversies swirling about Trump’s second impeachment.

First, the Nixon case establishes that the Senate has wide leeway to establish the rules for the trial since the judiciary has no oversight role. Also, note that it was Sen. Robert Byrd who presided over Hastings’ trial and ultimately removed him from the bench. The role fell to Byrd for two reasons. The Constitution provides that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court shall preside over the impeachment of a president, but only a president. Since Hastings was a judge, the job went to the president of the Senate, which at the time was Vice-President Dan Quayle. However, Quayle wasn’t interested in presiding, so he delegated responsibility to the officer authorized to act in his stead: the longest serving member of the majority, or Senate President Pro Tempore.

Since Donald Trump is no longer the president, this means that his trial may not be conducted by Chief Justice John Roberts but instead by either Vice-President Kamala Harris or the longest-serving Democrat, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, who was elected three months after President Nixon resigned his office in 1974.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will reportedly refer a single article of impeachment to the Senate at 7pm Monday evening.

The charge will be carried by Democratic impeachment managers in a small, formal procession through National Statuary Hall, where just weeks ago rioters paraded, waving Trump flags. In the Senate, Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland and the lead impeachment manager, will read the article of impeachment on the floor of the chamber.

What comes next is governed by the Senate Rules of Procedure:

III. Upon such articles being presented to the Senate, the Senate shall, at 1 o’clock afternoon of the day (Sunday excepted) following such presentation, or sooner if ordered by the Senate, proceed to the consideration of such articles and shall continue in session from day to day (Sundays excepted) after the trial shall commence (unless otherwise ordered by the Senate) until final judgment shall be rendered, and so much longer as may, in its judgment, be needful.

By mutual agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the commencement of the trial will be delayed until March 8. The delay serves the purpose of allowing the Senate to conduct urgent business, including work on a COVID-19 pandemic bill and the confirmation of cabinet-level appointments to the new administration of President Joe Biden. It also allows some time for Trump’s lawyers to craft a defense.

As the Hastings precedent makes clear, the Senate has the sole discretion to determine the character of the trial. They could delegate the whole matter to a Special Committee which would hear from dozens of witnesses before issuing a report to the full Senate. Conversely, they can have no witnesses at all and rely completely on the presentations of the House Managers and Trump’s defense team.

Without Chief Justice John Roberts presiding, there’s no input from the judiciary on procedural matters, and little prospect that the whole proceeding will be preemptively ruled unconstitutional on the grounds that you can’t impeach an ex-president.

As things stand, the House Rules of Procedure flatly states that impeachment of former officials is permissible, and neither Harris nor Leahy is likely to disagree:

The House and Senate have the power to impeach and try an accused official who has resigned…As a practical matter, however, the resignation of an official about to be impeached generally puts an end to impeachment proceedings because the primary objective–removal from office–has been accomplished.

The final lesson from the impeachment of Alcee Hastings is that if the Senate convicts someone but doesn’t vote to prevent them from holding future office, they may wind up regretting that decision. Whether Hastings has redeemed himself during his 28-year congressional career is open to interpretation. In 2014, the Treasury Department paid out a $222,000 sexual harassment settlement to a member of Hastings’ congressional staff. In 2020, a House Ethics Committee investigation into Hastings’ possibly inappropriate relationship with a staffer was dropped because the two got married.

The only way to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t make a political comeback is to bar him from holding future office. Inciting an insurrection against the U.S. Congress certainly warrants that verdict, whether the Congress delivers it or not.