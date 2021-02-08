About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
“when Republicans win a national election, that’s divisive, but when Democrats win one, that’s unifying.”
I know I don’t need to belabor the point here, but there’s an objective reason for this: when Republicans win a national election they almost never get as many votes as Democrats. In a democracy it is inherently divisive to have the side with fewer votes win.
this is true, but it’s also true that Democrats accept losses with more dignitude.
Yeah, I have to agree. It was Bruce being Bruce, which is an awesome thing, but in the context of selling a car it diminishes the impact of those fine words. But, as you say, maybe in our Crocodile Capitalism moment that’s the way you have to get a message out. I agree that accountability comes before reconciliation, but I am not holding my breath that the Republicans would agree to anything as foundational as truth.
Springsteen did his best work on his first two albums. I hated the “Boss” persona he adopted in the 1980s. And why is a working-class hero called “the Boss”?
In my opinion, his best album is his fourth (Darkness from the Edge of Town) from 1978, and after that it’s a tie between Wrecking Ball (2012) and Born to Run (1975), his third album.
Should read: Darkness On the Edge of Town.
I love Bruce, but right now the whole unity thing is just not front and center for me, or for a whole hell of a lot of other people. I have said over and over, until I am blue in the face, that there is only one sequence of events that works here. It is: (1) Accountability (2) Justice (3) Reconciliation And this sequence is most certainly not a guarantee of success. We simply cannot have unity until there is accounting of what took place, and adjudication and punishment for those who tried to permanently destroy democracy in this country.… Read more »
It is a wonderful ad with a great message. I don’t mind that a Jeep was featured in many of the shots, because the visuals were really good. The music – fantastic. The ad-copy (if you want to call it that), superb. But (and there is always a “but”), talking about finding common ground is great, but how do I find common ground with people (republicans) who belong to a political party who wants me to die? Literally die. I am living with cancer, and the persistent republican attacks on the ACA (including the provision precluding denial of coverage for… Read more »