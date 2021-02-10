Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hi everyone!

So we’ve reached the 200th of these posts. Let’s start out with a tune:

This was arguably some of the least commercial work Herbie Hancock did in the 1970s, along with some Japan-only releases from right around the same time in the early 1970s.

Now for something from this century:

This was from a band that hailed from the Netherlands, Electric Barbarian. They didn’t release all that much during the decade that I know they were active, but they definitely explored the limits of improvised music during that time. They would have been fun to see, especially early on when they had Gylan Kain (formerly of Last Poets) dropping some rhymes.

And now for a bit of comedy:

Okay. The bar is open and the jukebox is working. Hang in there!

Cheers!