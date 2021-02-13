About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
If they’re seriously going to just let this opportunity go by having Rep. Beutler’s statement entered into the record what is the point of this whole exercise. We already all knew it was a sham of sorts, but that vote for witnesses provided an excellent opportunity to do “something”. Put it into a committee to investigate for 3 months in coordination with the FBI… call all the 301 witnesses who the defense wanted to call… and every Representative, Senator, staffer, capitol hill police officer. And call Trump, and every single person who spoke or organized any aspect of the rally,… Read more »
they folded. What a surprise. This is why i didn’t watch, why get my hopes up only to get angry?
It was a lost opportunity. The Senate floor should have been effectively turned into the set of No Exit. No one able to close their eyes or look away as the GOP leaders and members are forced to face the years of what they have cultivated. The evidence made public would have been valuable. And maybe the outcome would not have changed, but there would be no cover of ignorance to hide behind.
So it looks like I was wrong on Mitch, but right that the final vote would be higher than those who believed it unconstitutional, for the reason that the Senate has the power to decide and it decided. I don’t really care about witnesses. We all saw what happened with our own two eyes. There’ll be plenty of time for investigating in house and Senate committees in due course. For now, I can say they should remove the impeachment clause from the constitution. It’s been shown to be a waste of time. No one will ever be impeached and convicted,… Read more »