About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
I agree with your analysis. Moscow Mitch is trying to have it both ways, and in the end Trumpism with or without Trump has failed. The Republican party will be in the doldrums for the next few years at least. The attack ads in two and four years will write themselves. On the one hand we have the Democrats who gave people money and handled vaccine distribution well and presides over an economic recovery, and on the other hand we have a party that supports violent mobs to overturn the constitution. It will be an absolute wipeout in the suburbs… Read more »
A very thoughtful and correct analysis of where things stand. For those of us living in the heart of Trumpistan, all of this just confirms that we are going to continue to have to politically function in an atmosphere of feverish hyper-enthusiasm for the worst fascistic tendencies of Trump and his Party. But maybe that was going to be baked into the cake regardless of the outcome of this whole saga. However much I might not like it, it is just not quite time yet for the death of Trumpism and all the explicit and implicit hatred and violence that… Read more »
Reading your article, I’m wondering if McConnell might have been wiser to get as many as possible to go along with conviction. It would have isolated the Trump-uber-alles faction, which is far smaller than the shameless tactical power over virtue faction — but it would have allowed center-right Republicans to justify coming home and would have begun the process of beating down Trump’s approval. Yes, from a purely tactical point of view, the downsides of such an approach were larger than the way McConnell went. But it would have had the advantage of being the right thing to do. I… Read more »