About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Yes to all of this. Democrats need to be the party that not only delivers good things that people want; they need to be the party that is seen to deliver the good things that people want. Some of the good things people want are tangible benefits in their communities (e.g., treatment on demand for addictions) and some are not (e.g., jailing and bankrupting the pharma/drug dealers responsible for the opioid epidemic). Additionally, Democrats need to get better at rewarding good behavior and punishing bad behavior. If Republicans like Toomey and Romney will vote for good things (e.g., increased anti-monopoly… Read more »
Until we break the right wing stranglehold on AM radio, rural white voters are going to near unanimity in their opposition to us. I hate to say it, but this is coup d’etat 101: first take over the broadcast media. The Republicans did that in the 80s and now are enjoying the fruits of the theft.
Democrats have to deliver good governance. Anti-monopoly legislation is a vital part of that.
You’ve been talking about this for a while now, both here and on Washington Monthly. I wish more folks were reading. I talk to other folks on the left and not everyone agrees. Some think the effort would be wasted. I think it’s crucial. Antitrust is what led us back from the brink in the early part of the 20th Century. Those lessons were lost. It’s high time we learn them again.
I think it depends on what, exactly, we are busting up. I loathe WalMart. It essentially funnels money out of communities and to the Walton family. That said, if Democrats start talking to the Rurals™ about how they’re going to outlaw WalMarts or whatever, is that going to resonate in a good way? The Rurals™ feelings are really important to them, which is why they project about it against “liberal snowflakes”, and is best exemplified by those emotionally fragile Trump voters at the RNC in 2016 wearing shirts that say “Fuck Your Feelings”. They’re very, very emotional. If we’re really… Read more »
Again, if y’all can make the anti-trust thing stick, then go for it. I’m not sure making the argument to the Rurals™ that America is going to be great again if we get rid of WalMarts and Home Depots so that they can open up a Mom ‘n’ Pop Stop ‘n’ Shop to compete with Publix and Lowes. That said, a couple of “monopoly” targets that almost everyone would be OK with going after are electric providers and cable/internet providers. In both of those industries, the US should provide a public option. Energy and cable/internet are all based on electricity,… Read more »
I hope it works but I’m not optimistic. Nothing will satiate these people and the only way out is though: add states, reform the democracy, and crush them at the polls. Look at France. Look at Macron turning into a mini-Le Pen and going after “Islamo-leftists” and attacking academic freedom and universities. Banning the veil was just the first step. It wasn’t even close to stopping it.
But we all know this won’t happen, so it’s another decade of trench warfare with democracy on the brink.
“The Democrats have to find a way to recapture some of the support they’ve lost among lower class whites. This should begin with aggressively supporting unionization of the labor force.” Those lower-class whites helped to kill organized labor in this country. Unionized voters flocked to George Wallace in 1972 and helped him win the Democratic Party Michigan primary that year. They flocked to Reagan in 1980 and 1984. Geraldine Ferraro told this story about the 1984 campaign: “Ferraro remembered a Michigan campaign stop before union members who were telling pollsters they were going to vote for Reagan. At an appearance before 2000 autoworkers… Read more »