About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Given the fact that the Republicans don’t want anything, and they are just throwing up this Antifa smokescreen as some sort of contingency plan in order to create some false equivalence (which might actually work with a large percentage of the media and vast numbers of the low information public), I suspect that Democrats are just going to have to forge ahead with the assumption that there is no way forward on this with the GOP. As always, the GOP is not operating in good faith here, and trying to somehow forge a bipartisan effort, when there is no actual… Read more »
For maximum hilarity, I hope the Republicans choose Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Green, and Lauren Boebert.
If we’re going to let the party of treason have a seat at the table, we might as well have their biggest clowns on it.