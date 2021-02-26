Image Credits: Flickr.
If you ever wondered if Ted Cruz is popular among his colleagues in the Senate, I think you now have an answer.
When senators arrived at the Senate gym on Wednesday morning, they found that one of them had taped memes on the lockers welcoming Cruz home and showing him in the short-sleeve polo shirt, jeans and Texas-flag mask that he had at the airport, according to two people familiar with the prank. “Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!” was the “welcome back” message typed at the top of the color printouts, one of which was viewed by NBC News.
The rendering featured a manipulated photo of Cruz from his well-documented trip to Mexico, dragging his luggage across an arctic landscape while holding a tropical cocktail garnished with a slice of fruit in his other hand. He is shown walking toward an image of a masked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. with his arms crossed and wearing striped, knitted gloves — a pose famously captured during January’s inauguration.
Unfortunately, he just won another six-year term, so his colleagues are stuck with him.
It’s amazing that this guy is a now a 2-term US senator, given the fact that at every stage of his life he has been mocked and reviled by the people around him. But that’s the nature of today’s Republican party. It is a natural home for charlatans and scoundrels.
