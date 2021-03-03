Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hey everyone! I hope you are all doing well. I’m back with some music.

King Crimson has been around forever and a day, and fans probably have their favorite era of their recorded work. Personally, I am partial to the Fripp-Belew-Levin-Bruford lineup from the first half of the 1980s. Of the LPs they released at the time, Discipline (1981) was probably the best of the lot, but the others had plenty of moments as well. I always enjoyed a track called Sheltering Sky. This video has the quartet live. Part of the fun is how Fripp and Belew trade being lead and rhythm guitarists as the song progresses.

I’m sure I’ll have a bit more for y’all. The jukebox is on. The bar is open and well-stocked. Please tip your friendly neighborhood bartender.

Take care and stay safe. Cheers!