King Crimson has been around forever and a day, and fans probably have their favorite era of their recorded work. Personally, I am partial to the Fripp-Belew-Levin-Bruford lineup from the first half of the 1980s. Of the LPs they released at the time, Discipline (1981) was probably the best of the lot, but the others had plenty of moments as well. I always enjoyed a track called Sheltering Sky. This video has the quartet live. Part of the fun is how Fripp and Belew trade being lead and rhythm guitarists as the song progresses.
One of my kids’ cars has been on its last legs for a while. Comes with the territory, especially when buying anything under $3k for cash. It’s been clear that there is some window of opportunity for driving into a lot for a trade before having it towed. So we’ve been casually looking for probably about three months. She found a Prius at a dealership where I have purchased all my late-model used cars this past decade. A year newer than my current Prius, relatively low mileage given its age, and just right at the edge of what might be… Read more »