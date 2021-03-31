Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Another midweek is here.

Late last week I read that some 80-something jazz legends like Pharoah Sanders, Archie Shepp, and Gary Bartz were dropping new albums this year. Some of them are working with electronica artists of one sort or another. Archie Shepp is doing a sax duo. This will be a good year for jazz, in which some fans can listen to the latest statements by some great artists at the twilight of their respective careers. I’ll start out with Pharoah Sanders for now. This new album is a collaboration with Floating Points, and the London Symphony Orchestra makes an appearance. The results are sublime. It comes across almost like an ambient recording, but with a bit of a nod to some of the quieter avant-jazz of the the 1970s. It’s gorgeous. The album is called Promises. Here is the whole thing:

Some peace and love to keep us cool the rest of this week.

The jukebox is operating and the bar is open. Drinks are on the house.

Cheers!