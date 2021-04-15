I was perusing the front page at Talking Points Memo this morning and noted that it’s almost 100 percent dedicated to two subjects: Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and the hold on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to concerns about blood clots in a very tiny percentage of women. These are two subjects I haven’t discussed and probably would never discuss.
The issue with Gaetz is that he’s a backbencher in the House of Representatives–one of 435 members–who has very little power or importance. I may have noted his more odious behaviors a few times on this blog, but probably as part of my coverage of a broader story. His media profile is higher than his congressional one, but it still doesn’t amount to much. If a member of the House or Senate leadership, or an important committee chairman or ranking member, were facing possible felony changes for sex trafficking, I’d find it newsworthy for its potential to shake up the power structure in Washington. If a possible presidential candidate were caught up in a similar scandal, I’d cover it because of its obvious impact on the future of the country. But Matt Gaetz could voluntarily retire tomorrow and it’d have about the same impact as him being convicted of taking an underage girl across state lines for sexual purposes.
I do understand that this is a bad story for the Republican Party and that’s there’s some mileage to be made by sticking it in Republicans’ faces. But that isn’t my mission in life or for this blog. I’d consider it an unwelcome imposition on my readers if I turned this place into a breathless 24/7 report on the latest in Gaetz’s legal woes. Maybe the readers of Talking Points Memo feel differently, but I doubt it.
The J&J vaccine story is certainly a worthy topic. It’s an important story from several angles, including the underlying science, the wisdom of the Biden administration’s response, its possible impact on the speed with which we can control COVID-19, and its potential for ramping up or tamping down the publics’ willingness to take vaccines in general.
It’s not that the story is being closely followed by TPM that surprises me but that it’s making up about 50 percent of the site’s content. There’s just not that much to say. There’s a precautionary hold on the vaccine. The decision is under review. A decision will be made that balances risks, and that decision will be made by people with more expertise than I possess or would ever claim to possess. Again, people might want to know the latest status of the story, but there isn’t a lot that merits editorial comment from non-epidemiologists.
Maybe TPM has its finger on the pulse of the country and knows exactly what it’s doing to draw eyeballs and win subscriptions. It’s far better at both of those tasks than I’ll ever be. And maybe that’s a problem I should think about. Should I be choosing my topics with more of a focus on traffic and subscriptions?
I’d rather focus on what I do best, and that’s never been seizing on the hottest story and beating it to death.
I wholly concur and tend to write about things that I think are important, but not necessarily the headline of the day – which you can always read about elsewhere. I will be interested to see what your readers think.
As someone who gets most of his political commentary through RSS feeds of TPM, WaMo, and (now) Progress Pond, I feel compelled to share a little of my experience. I seem to like a balance of the broad and the in depth. I enjoy my dose of Gaetz schadenfreude at TPM, but I don’t go looking for more of that elsewhere…reading time is limited. I enjoy the breadth of commentary topics that Martin and Nancy bring, but I find myself skimming/skipping 80% of the WaMo material because the articles are longer than I usually care to tackle. Still, I like… Read more »
“And maybe that’s a problem I should think about. Should I be choosing my topics with more of a focus on traffic and subscriptions?”
Maybe? Probably not? Whatever you do, for god’s sake don’t go the Raw Story route because that’s all they think about there—traffic and subscriptions—and as a result the writing is total pandering garbage.
I think you (and Nancy) should be writing for the Washington Post, the Atlantic, the New Yorker, and any number of large publications.
Well, I’ve been coming to this place for a long time. And I’ve also been a member at TPM for a long time, though not as long as here. In the early days of bloggerdom I bounced around dozens of different places in a day, never spending much time on any single one. Everyone was just blasting out their particular takes on dozens of different topics, and it was hard to really digest much that added to my understanding, it mainly just fed my need at the time for a liberal point of view on current events. Eventually, my daily… Read more »
Maybe it’s just due to some hard-earned experiences I’ve had as a working adult, but there is a lot to be said for sticking to your areas of expertise. You and Nancy both bring something to the table that is unique, and I trust that each of you knows what you’re talking about when I read your latest posts. There’s something to be said for not chasing the latest headlines. Then again, you know what your expenses and subscription income look like better than I would. Hopefully you can come up with a way of boosting your readership/subscription base. I… Read more »
I’ve been reading TPM almost everyday for 15+ years and now subscribe as it delivers top-notch (admittedley left-leaning) political journalism with the added bonus of Josh Marshall’s insightful editorial posts. I’ve been reading your takes almost everyday for 15+ years and now subscribe because you deliver political punditry and editorial commentary that’s entirely unique and absolutely second to none. Like some other commenters note, I’d love to see your takes picked up at the W. Post or elsewhere, but for selfish reasons alone I beg you to never stop writing what, and the way you do. Bottom line? Keep doing… Read more »
Interesting commentary. I have been a loyal reader (and now subscriber) to Talking Points Memo for the last 2 decades. I enjoy the focus on certain stories that I don’t get elsewhere. Although, at this moment, it may be Gaetz and J&J heavy on the front page, I don’t think that fairly represents the topics covered over a period of a week or month. TPM covers scandals, for sure, but also voting rights, theories of electoral politics, and had a spectacular series by Josh Kovensky on Ukraine as examples. I came to this site because you and Nancy LeTourneau are… Read more »
I go to TPM, Daily Kos, and here daily. When I go to TPM I usually only read the stuff Josh Marshall writes personally because he provides analysis similar to yours- explanations of the undercurrents of important political issues, though I’d say your analysis is significantly superior. I want to read about significant events from a realistic left/progressive perspective. You cover that exceptionally well. I’ve wondered why you, and this place, don’t have a higher profile because your work is so obviously high quality. Maybe you need a well thought out twitter campaign or something? I also think you would… Read more »
Hmmm… do you have a retrousse nose? 😉
When I go to a restaurant, sometimes I am in the mood for a cocktail… tonight it will be the wine.