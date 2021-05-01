Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the castle scene. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 8×8 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

This week’s changes center around the castle for the most part. The castle has now been overpainted and details added. Below, the reflection has been repainted as well as the shadow. Beyond these changes, the surrounding landscape has had some blue added to the area behind the castle and green elsewhere.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.