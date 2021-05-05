¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo!
I thought a Los Lobos song that some friends used to cover would be appropriate. There are some storm clouds in the distance, and they’ll be here for a while. Let’s try to ride it out together.
Some old timers will remember when Man Eegee was a real presence at the original Frog Pond. In the broad world of liberal and left-leaning blogs, especially those devoted to human rights and immigrant rights, there was a whole Eegeehood. Nezua ran a blog called The Unapologetic Mexican for a few years. It burned brightly and then went out. But while it was around, it was beautiful. Nezua would drop some music from time to time, like this Ben Harper song I’m about to drop. It’s still timely.