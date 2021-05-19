Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hey everyone! I am running late. It has been one of those weeks. Nothing bad. I’ve just been very busy. It happens. Hopefully the rest of y’all are doing okay.

Here’s a little easy listening for you. It’s very much a product of its time.

There is something about remixes that has fascinated me really since remixes became a thing. Yeah – that’s a long time. Sometimes they’re minor refinements to the original (as is the case here). Others serve strictly to function on the dance floor. And yet others end up being art in their own right.

Here’s a remix of some early Steve Reich pieces by Tranquility Bass (who passed away far too soon), Megamix. And a megamix it is.

The bar is open and the jukebox is working. If you wish to sit in silence and contemplate the universe, that’s fine. If you want to talk, do that too.

Peace and love.