Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Since we are all in some sort of meditative state these days, I thought I’d throw on a favorite by Aphex Twin – Xtal:

I’ve probably said this somewhere before, but the videographer’s tour of Budapest was an inspiration for me to find an excuse to visit the city almost a decade ago. It ends with the Monument to the 1956 Revolution which is located just to the southeast of Heroes’ Square. As we know, the revolution was crushed by Soviet tanks, and Hungary remained behind the Iron Curtain until 1989. Regrettably, Hungary’s current ruling party seems to be sliding back toward something resembling those bad old days.

You know the drill by now. There’s plenty of music to be found, and drinks are on the house.

Cheers.