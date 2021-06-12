Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the 2003 Toyota for the upcoming “planes, trains and automobiles” show at the gallery where I sometimes show some of my pieces. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent car lot visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have been at work on the car for this week’s cycle. The tires and wheels have been refined but I will alter the wheel arches before this is done. The lower grille area has been completed. Below, I have added the shadow and ground color.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.