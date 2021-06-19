Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the 2003 Toyota for the upcoming “planes, trains and automobiles” show at the gallery where I sometimes show some of my pieces. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent car lot visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

For this week’s cycle I have added some details to the Toyota and to the other elements. I have added the rub strip across the doors and finished the driver’s side mirror. The windshield has also been revised. Alongside, I have added to the white car. The two vehicles to the rear right have also gotten some love.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.