I’m kicking it old-school. Here’s an old Woody Guthrie song that seems as timely as ever. The names change, but the song remains the same.
It’s up to us to tear our own fascists down. I hope we’re up to the task.
The bar’s open. We’ll need it. The jukebox keeps working. We’ll need it too.
Let’s take care of ourselves and each other, and most importantly, when it comes to democracy, let’s build back better.
Cheers.
An old Leadbelly song:
I’ve been reflecting a bit the last few days surrounding the 6th anniversary of the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol Building. We’ve had our Beerhall Putsch. Best to tear any wannabe Hitlers down now, while it is still relatively doable.