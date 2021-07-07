Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

I’m kicking it old-school. Here’s an old Woody Guthrie song that seems as timely as ever. The names change, but the song remains the same.

It’s up to us to tear our own fascists down. I hope we’re up to the task.

The bar’s open. We’ll need it. The jukebox keeps working. We’ll need it too.

Let’s take care of ourselves and each other, and most importantly, when it comes to democracy, let’s build back better.

Cheers.