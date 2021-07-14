Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hi all!

I thought I’d fly by really quickly and drop a video. This was the b-side to one of Blue Nile’s singles from their 1989 LP Hats:

Really, it’s hard to go wrong with their first two LPs, A Walk Across the Rooftops and Hats. The other two later LPs were damn good as well. They never officially broke up, but they haven’t recorded anything new since 2004, so it’s probably a safe bet that they’re not getting back together anytime too soon. Paul Buchanan did release a solo album almost a decade ago. Not sure when or if he will get around to dropping an new album any time too soon.

Here’s one of the singles off the first LP:

They were one of those bands that was loved by critics and some very dedicated fans, but never really seemed to take off the way I thought that they might.

Enjoy!