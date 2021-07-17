Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bodiam Castle, UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.>



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have directed most of my efforts on the castle for this week’s cycle. Note the highlighted and shadowed areas of the walls. The colors will change before things are done. I have also added to the roof sections and courtyard. Finally, I have added some blue to the surrounding area.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.