You have to be of a certain age anymore to remember rock shows like Midnight Special. I happen to be of a certain age – even if barely. There were some perks to some of the chaos of my early teens – the frequent moves, parents living in separate states while moves were being arranged, etc. One of those perks was that I got to stay up late quite a bit, and probably was watching musical performances that none of my friends ever saw. I was looking for a video to throw in for the week, and this performance by Blondie of one of their big hits, Heart of Glass, was right there as a suggestion.

No lip sync, just real instruments and real vocals – plus Deborah Harry uses her platform to do a bit of editorializing about the nuclear arms race. Seems fitting for a political blog to include a little political content from time to time, even here.

