Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bodiam Castle, UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.>



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have now further refined both the castle and the shadow/reflection directly beneath. Note the roof sections and towers to the right side. I have also begun the crenellations. I am happy with the reflection, the shadow a bit less so. Lots of progress but a long way to go.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.