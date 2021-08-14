Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bodiam Castle, UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have continued to refine the castle and add details. Note the castellations above all the various walls and towers. I have also refined the roof sections. Finally, the causeway and inner court paths have both been overpainted.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.