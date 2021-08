Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

On Tuesday the rock world lost yet another one of its legends, Charlie Watts. Keith Richards has been quoted stating that “Charlie Watts is the Stones.” If so, long live Charlie Watts. Long live the Rolling Stones. He wasn’t flashy like many other drummers of his era, but he was very adept as a musician and what’s not to admire about the calm and detached persona on stage (and in videos) that truly was his brand. He will be missed.

I hope you all are doing well. Stay safe out there.