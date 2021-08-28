We are all grieving the loss of life that resulted from the terrorist attack by ISIS-K in Afghanistan on Thursday. But while Republicans scream about President Biden having “blood on his hands,” let’s take a step back and ponder the viewpoint of those who are putting their lives at risk.

It has to be said: US forces on the ground in Kabul knew an attack like today’s was likely. They knew there was no good way to protect against it if they kept on evacuating civilians through the gates. They kept on evacuating civilians anyway. That is honor. — Mike Breen (@M_Breen) August 27, 2021

Those serving in Afghanistan are in the business of saving lives – fully aware that it might cost them their own. That strikes me as the most noble venture a human being can undertake. But even AFTER the bombing, when warnings continued about credible threats, they didn’t let up. On Friday, another 6,800 people were evacuated, bringing the total to 111,900. As Breen said, “that is honor.”

Take a look at what one of the civilians involved in transporting refugees from Germany to the U.S., Delta Airlines pilot Alexander Kahn, had to say about his involvement.

As the son of a Holocaust survivor, Delta Airlines pilot Alexander Kahn says helping Afghans evacuate was "special." "I was able to put myself in their position," he said. "This is going to be a frightening experience … But it has the potential to be an excellent experience." pic.twitter.com/IXwJdqYYY5 — New Day (@NewDay) August 27, 2021

When those refugees reach Dulles airport, Chef José Andrés is there to meet them with a hot meal.

What’s happening in Afghanistan breaks my heart…but the outpouring of support from people across America helps glue it back ❤️‍🩹 Our @WCKitchen team at Dulles Airport saw even more refugees today….They had to go bring hundreds of extra meals & are still serving! #ChefsForAfghans pic.twitter.com/hpRJmAYhl6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 27, 2021

Some of the refugees will have family or friends, who have been terrified about their fate, waiting to greet them.

The other side of the “chaos.” Shakiba Dawod, an Afghan artist who lives in France, kisses her mother Qadira as they reunite for the first time in 12 years, following the family's evacuation from Afghanistan.https://t.co/cR6yYnSgNR pic.twitter.com/cVij1dRAuc — Nancy LeTourneau (@Smartypants60) August 27, 2021

While so many in the media are obsessed with the narrative about chaos and calamity and right wingers politicize the entire operation, let’s not forget what this is all about. Members of the U.S. military are risking their lives to evacuate people from Afghanistan while other Americans are stepping up to support them in that journey. Don’t let the haters rob us of the stories about these heroes.